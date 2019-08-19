The Apple Watch 5 could be getting a fresh new shade

IF YOU'RE THE KIND of person that cares more about colour schemes than functionality then the latest Apple Watch 5 leak is aimed squarely at your fashion-conscious head.

Spanish site iHelp BR has been digging into the code of the watchOS 6 beta, and has found references to both a ceramic and titanium model. The code suggests both will come in 40mm and 44mm variants, so something for wrists of all sizes.

How reliable is this? Pretty damned reliable, given it involves the animations for the Apple Watch setup process. Pretty hard to put a typo there.

So how significant is this? Well, obviously not very significant at all in the greater scheme of things given the world is on fire, but at a macro Apple Watch level, it's quite a change. The ceramic shade featured on the Apple Watch Series 2 and 3, but was dropped for the most recent outing. Titanium has never featured, but will be the hue that the upcoming Apple Card comes in, if you're the kind of insufferable arsehole that has to have your wrist and wallet match.

You would imagine that the current aluminium Watch will remain part of the lineup so that Apple has a cheaper version to flog, but there's no special mention of that here. Nor is there any mention of a release date, but you wouldn't bet against it debuting alongside the iPhone 11 in September.

September 10, apparently. The launch date was seemingly accidentally leaked in the iOS 13 beta 7 code. If we were Apple, we'd try harder not to make our beta code into a press release archive, but until we're worth $1tn, we should probably keep our mouths shut. µ