Microsoft Paint and WordPad are set to enter semi-retirement

IT SEEMS THAT Microsoft's pledge not to switch off the life-support machine on Paint may have been more of a semantic soundbite, rather than any desire to actively support the ageing tool in the long run.

As spotted by WindowsLatest, the preview for the 20H1 update of Windows 10 (build 18963) now includes both WordPad and Paint in the list of "optional" features. If you're a Windows app, it's not the kind of list you want to be on, frankly, judging by the other luminaries that sit there. Hi Internet Explorer! Hi Windows Media Player! Hi Math Recognizer!

What this means in practice is that you'll be able to uninstall both Paint and WordPad in a future version of Windows 10, saving literally megabytes of space. Just over 20MB in fact, with Paint weighing in at a svelte 11.6MB and WordPad a veritable size zero at 9.11MB.

An earlier build had Paint in the optional features list, but it couldn't be removed. Now you can take out both, if you want to pretend that Windows 95 never happened for some reason.

You don't have to get rid of them, of course, and you can reinstall Paint through the Microsoft Store if you can't get your head around the complexities of Photoshop or Paint 3D. It just means that both WordPad and Paint are unlikely to see any upgrades in the near future - though God knows what you were expecting at this point in their life cycles.

Don't worry: today's teens can still go through the classic rite of passage of doodling phalluses with a mouse on Paint 3D if they really want. Now with added texturing to really make them pop. µ