Huawei to get another 90-day stay of execution on its US relations

TODAY WAS SUPPOSED to be doomsday for Huawei. According to the original ban, Huawei would be forbidden from trading with US companies from 19 August, but the US Commerce Department is set to grant another 90-day extension, taking us all the way up to 17 November, according to Reuters.

The rationale to the "temporary general license" is to help Huawei service its existing customers, according to the report.

"I think it's a good faith action, again, helping American companies who need a couple more months to make adjustments if they can get licences," chief economic advisor, Larry Kudlow, said on NBC. "And this assumes, by the way, no national security sensitivity. So that's not changing. But we're giving a break to our own companies for three month."

So that's confirmed then? Well, not so fast. As is often the case, the words coming from high-ranking officials and the highest-ranking official differed.

"Huawei is a company we may not do business with at all," President Trump told reporters on Sunday night. "We're looking really not to do business with Huawei ... it's very difficult to determine what's coming in, what's not coming in, it's still Huawei.

"We'll be making a decision over that in the not too distant future," he added, giving us the kind of cliffhanger that you'd expect from someone who cut their teeth doing reality TV.

We should find out for sure when the USA wakes up, but assuming another 90-day reprieve is granted, Huawei will still be able to deal with the likes of Google and Intel until 17 November. On that date, it wouldn't be too surprising if the can is kicked further down the road to 15 February 2020.

But we're probably getting ahead of ourselves there. µ