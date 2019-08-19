Intel might be working on an 18-core Cascade Lake-X CPU

INTEL SEEMS TO BE IN BASHING-ON-CHIPS MODE, as not only has it finally properly taken the covers off the 10-nanometre Ice Lake processors, it appears to have an 18-core Cascade Lake-X CPU in the works.

That's according to a leaked Geekbench 4 benchmark that showed off a chip sporting 18 cores and 36 threads, running at what we assume is a base clock of 2.19GHz.

The processor was given the label of "Intel 0000", which hardly sheds light on what the chip is, but it was pitted against the high-end Core i9-9980XE, Intel's current 18-core powerhouse that's part of the Skylake-X family.

Geekbench 4 has the unknown chip filed under the same Skylake-X codename but it labelled it under the Skylake-X 07 Stepping identifier, whereas the current Core i9-9980XE has is labelled as Stepping 4.

The chip gurus at Tom's Hardware reckon this means the unknown CPU is a Cascade Lake-X processor and thereby a successor to the Core i9-9980XE. Given it beats the older CPU in both the single-core and multi-core tests in Geekbench 4, raking in scores of 5,387 and 54,597 respectively, it being a next-gen chip based on refinements to the underlying Skylake-X architecture makes a lot of sense.

For those of you scratching your noggins wondering 'hasn't Intel already cranked out Cascade Lake processors?', then allow us to point you towards our story on Intel's work on Cascade Lake Xeon CPUs designed for server use, and maybe a very powerful workstation such as the Apple's new Mac Pro.

While these processors look to be Intel's answer to AMD's latest EYPC Rome processors, Cascade Lake-X would appear to be Intel's next processor for high-ned PC enthusiasts, much like AMD's Threadripper is for fans of Team Red tech-based PCs; by the way, third-gen Threadrippers are also expected to crop up soon.

We have no idea when to expect a Cascade Lake-X processor, but it's likey to arrive sooner than later, as Intel will need to have plenty of chips out of the door to keep attention on it rather than AMD. µ