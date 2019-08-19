Three's 'fibre-like' 5G broadband service goes live in London

UK MOBILE OPERATOR Three has switched on its 5G home broadband service in parts of London.

If your postcode is covered by the early stages of Three's 5G rollout, you're now able to sign up to the 5G 'plug and play' service; a one-year contract costs £35 per month and includes "truly unlimited" access to "fibre-like speeds." Three is promising free next day delivery, though same-day delivery is also available if you're incredibly impatient and prepared to cough an extra £20.

Three hasn't revealed how fast these so-called "fibre-like" speeds will be, but previously said it would be offering speeds up to 3.5x faster than its rivals. In a recent trial carried out with Huawei, the service delivered peak speeds of 2Gbps.

"Three's 5G is going to revolutionise the home broadband experience," barked Three CEO Dave Dyson. "No more paying for landline rental, no more waiting for engineers, and even a same-day delivery option. It really is the straightforward plug and play broadband that customers have been waiting for.

"We've taken a simple approach with one single truly unlimited data plan to give customers the opportunity to fully explore 5G and all its exciting possibilities. The ease and immediacy of it all means home broadband using 5G is going to be key to the future of the connected home."

Though currently only available in London, Three has said its 5G service will be available in 25 towns and cities across Blighty before the end of 2019.

These cities include: Birmingham, Bolton, Bradford, Brighton, Bristol, Cardiff, Coventry, Derby, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Hull, Leeds, Leicester, Liverpool, Manchester, Middlesbrough, Milton Keynes, Nottingham, Reading, Rotherham, Sheffield, Slough, Sunderland and Wolverhampton.

Three will also be launching its 5G mobile service next month, and as we predicted, it'll offer customers a free upgrade to a 5G connection with no change to their price plan. µ