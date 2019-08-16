Apple is suing a virtualisation software company

VISUALISATION SOFTWARE COMPANY Corellium is just celebrating its second birthday, but Apple's gift probably wasn't on the company's wish list. The iPhone maker has filed a lawsuit against Corellium for copyright infringement for illegally replicating iOS.

If you don't know, Corellium's business involves creating digital versions of software in the browser for outsiders to tinker with, without burning their way through actual hardware. A security researcher could, for example, request a simulated iPhone running iOS, and then hunt for bugs. If one is found, they could then load up previous versions of the operating system to give them an idea of how long the vulnerability has been open for.

If a virtual iPhone bricks, they just generate another one. Which certainly beats constant back-and-froing from Argos.

But clearly Apple has had enough of this, and is seeking a permanent injunction preventing Corellium from replicating iOS, alongside damages, lost profits, legal fees and the destruction of infringing materials,.

"Corellium's business is based entirely on commercialising the illegal replication of the copyrighted operating system and applications that run on Apple's iPhone, iPad, and other Apple devices," Apple's lawyers write in the suit, spotted by MacRumors. "The product Corellium offers is a ‘virtual' version of Apple mobile hardware products, accessible to anyone with a web browser."

Apple acknowledges that some people use the software for security testing which can ultimately make iOS safer, taking the time out in the document to highlight its new custom hackable iPhones for researchers. But ultimately, it claims, the aim is to make Corellium rich rather than to make iPhone owners safer.

"On information and belief, Corellium makes no effort whatsoever to confine use of its product to good-faith research and testing of iOS," Apple writes. "Nor does Corellium require its users to disclose any software bugs they find to Apple, so that Apple may correct them. Instead, Corellium is selling a product for profit, using unauthorised copies of Apple's proprietary software, that it avowedly intends to be used for any purpose, without limitation, including for the sale of software exploits on the open market."

So far, Corellium has yet to respond to the suit. µ