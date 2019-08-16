Latte make it better: Facebook offers privacy advice at pop-up cafes

YOU'VE GOT TO ADMIRE the chutzpah. Facebook offering guidance on protecting your privacy is kind of like getting advice on avoiding reptile attacks from an alligator. Sure, it probably knows a thing or two about it, but there are still probably better avenues to exhaust first.

Still, that's essentially Facebook's pitch. It's temporarily taking over five cafes around the UK where you'll get a free drink in return for having a Facebook employee guide you through a "privacy check-up." Said checkups will show users how to customise their Facebook settings to keep them away from the prying eyes of strangers.

It feels strangely fitting that this process will literally involve a Facebook employee looking at your profile while you're placated with a free drink. If that's not a perfect metaphor, we don't know what is.

"At our pop-up cafés you can get help and advice on how to change your privacy settings - and all in the time it takes to make a cup of coffee," said Steve Hatch, Facebook's vice-president for northern Europe.

In any case, if you want a drink on Mark Zuckerberg, the pop-up cafes will be appearing for a couple of days each in The Attendant coffee bar in London, Edinburgh's Union Brew Lab Coffee Bar, and The Flour Pot in Brighton. They'll also be in Manchester and Cardiff, but we couldn't find the exact spot, so maybe there is something in this pivot towards privacy after all.

Facebook has gone on something of a journey of how it views privacy. Nine years ago, CEO Mark Zuckerberg famously said that privacy was no longer a "social norm". Earlier this year, he was saying he wants to make Facebook a "privacy-focused platform." Of course, there were a few PR snafus along the way which may have somewhat sharpened his thinking.

What a rollercoaster. µ