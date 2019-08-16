Plex's new Desktop app means the Windows UWP version is toast

MEDIA LIBRARY marvel Plex has become the latest biggish player to ditch Windows 10's Universal Windows Platform (UWP).

As the company, which offers anywhere access to your own media files, as well as streaming services like Tidal in a single interface, rolls out a new desktop app, it has confirmed that it is to be a Win32 affair only.

The Plex UWP app is not getting the same revamp and will be retired. Plex explains:

"First, the Windows Store app. It's been a little broken for a while now. Back when we first started developing Windows apps, it made a ton of sense to embrace the ecosystem, but over time (Windows Phone) it made less and less sense to keep investing dedicated development resources to the Metro [sic] platform.

"We'd much rather invest the effort on a cross-platform app with a best-in-class player engine under the hood, so as of today we're taking our Windows app out of the store. The new desktop app which replaces it has a much more capable player stack, support for all modern features, and finally a proper replacement for Sync."

Which doesn't leave us a lot to add, except to say the new client is free, though the download option, replacing Sync, requires a Plex Pass.

Also gone will be the HTPC set up - which was the one you would use if you used a PC as a media centre. That's being ditched with "bittersweet" pragmatics following the rise of the smart TV and dedicated streaming box.

Finally, for anyone using the Plex Media Player, you'll need to switch to the new Plex Desktop, though if you're determined to cling to the past with your fingernails, you've got until 30th January 2020 (two weeks after Windows 7 dies) before updates to that stop.

Earlier this year Plex abandoned plans for its own cloud storage options to replace physical storage.

What's notable in all this, however, is that yet another big player has decided that UWP/Metro/Tiled/S Mode apps are just not for them. It's a common complaint and Microsoft is starting to notice. Brit users only have to note the lack of apps for most major streaming services to see how widespread the issue is. μ