Amazon causes traffic chaos in LA with Marvelous Miss Maisel promotion

IT'S OFFICIAL: JEFF BEZOS has the power to stop traffic.

Usually a Hunger Games style fight for bargains is reserved for Black Friday, but Amazon decided to toss a consumer hand grenade into the mix early to celebrate one of its shows Emmy nominations.

The Marvelous Miss Maisel - a comedy drama about a 1950s housewife who discovers a knack for stand-up comedy - was nominated for 20 Emmy awards, and Amazon teamed up with Los Angeles businesses to turn prices back to 1959 levels for the day. Everything from food to haircuts were dragged kicking and screaming back to Eisenhower-era prices.

2019 meets 1959. Talk about marvelous! How are you celebrating #MaiselDay today? 🎀 #MrsMaisel pic.twitter.com/2OkUQztPCu — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (@MaiselTV) August 15, 2019

Amazon helping out high street shops rather than suffocating them slowly out of existence? Merry Christmas, war is over!

Well, not so fast, because things took a somewhat unfortunate turn when the offers proved too popular. In particular, petrol at 30c per gallon rather than the usual $2.64 proved too tempting, and the resulting tailback caused traffic chaos. The police eventually stepped in, suspending the promotion to allow traffic to flow more smoothly.

Santa Monica Police suspend an Amazon Prime promotion offering gas for 30 cents a gallon. Traffic issues are the big concern. Details coming up at 11am on ABC7. #maiselday pic.twitter.com/sJHQLcDUaK — John Gregory (@abc7johngregory) August 15, 2019

Maybe this was all part of Amazon's masterplan to remind everyone of just how much more convenient shopping online is. Although, for the record, you really shouldn't mail order petrol.

Unbelievably, this isn't the first time this has happened. A decade ago, EA decided to give away £20,000 worth of free petrol at the Last Stop garage in Finsbury Park to celebrate the release of a game. Predictably, traffic chaos eschewed. "Trying to recreate Venezuelan-style fuel riots on the streets of London is completely irresponsible and downright dangerous," said Lynne Featherstone, the local MP at the time. A Liberal Democrat MP in North London! It really was another age.

Still, at least it ensured the game made a lasting impact. Everyone remembers Mercenaries 2: World in Flames, right? Oh. µ