Amazon's facial recognition tech can spot when you're crapping your pants

AMAZON FACIAL RECOGNITION TECH Rekognition is getting weird; it can now, apparently, identify fear.

Rekognition, which is an Amazon Web Sevices-based service, can already detect when a person is sad, angry, surprised, disgusted, calm and confused, so it kinda makes sense that it would figure out when people might be feeling like they're going to make a mess of their undercrackers.

Amazon didn't spill a whole load of detail on how it managed to crank Rekognition into spotting fear. But it looks like it used the same process of creating meta data from facial expressions and training the smart tech to figure out what expression then indicate feelings of fear; think actual fear rather than existential dread at the rise of the machines.

The seller of everything also touted how it has made improvements in "accuracy and functionality" for Rekognition when it comes to identifying emotions it's already trained to spot.

All this sounds quite good if you're someone who wants to tap into Amazon facial recognition tech, say you're making a tool for smart home cameras to spot if someone dodgy is prating around in your garden or if it's just your absent-minded partner gurning for no apparent reason.

But for others, this tech step up might be a bit disturbing, as basically you have a machine trying to figure out your emotions; imagine a metallic robotic voice chirping up "u ok hun?" after it notices you've got the heebie-jeebies after seeing an email marked 'urgent restructure meeting'.

And where does this tech end? What happens if Rekognition knows how to spot spots that you're feeling horny...would a smart camera loaded with the AI tech then trigger Alexa into speaking dirty to you.

Or perhaps it could spot when you have a snaky glint in your eye and then sput "I know what you did last summer" for s***s and giggles.

Ok, we're letting out imagination run away on us, but no wonder Bill Gates is afraid of robots and tech sound-bite generator Steve Wozniack reckons AI will turn on us. µ