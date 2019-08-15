Huawei has delayed the Mate X foldable (again)

TROUBLED TECH TYCOONS Huawei has announced another delay to the Huawei Mate X handset.

The company's first foldable handset was announced at this year's MWC Barcelona, but following the disastrous launch of the Samsung Galaxy Fold, Huawei delayed its own launch until June. It didn't happen.

The last release date offered by Huawei was September, but this is now in doubt, with the company warning Techradar that there is ‘no possibility' of getting the handset ready and released in time though it still believes it can hit the shops before Christmas.

The same source has also hinted that another iteration with screens on both sides might be in the offing, though nothing is confirmed. Let's worry about one bendy-phone at a time, shall we?

There are no details as to what has caused the delay, but given the year that Huawei has had and the problems with the foldable market, which was being seen as the future of mobile at one point, it won't want to take any risks - this has to work.

More than that, if November turns out to be the new release date, Huawei will want to get it into retail before the 11th - aka Singles Day, the biggest shopping day on the planet, which makes Black Friday look like a badly attended craft fair.

Very few people have held a Mate X, so its difficult to know exactly what there is to need adjustment, but it has previously been said that the steel casing required to support the folding mechanism without crushing the components is adding quite a bit of unwanted ballast.

The delay must be essential, whatever it is, because it will allow Samsung, who claim their re-engineered Galaxy Fold is now ready to rock, to claim first blood in the foldable walls.

Except we all know they both lost to Royole who released their bendy phone earlier in the year, when it sold out in hours.

Huawei has previously said that the Mate X won't be released until the company is confident it's ready. Even if that means never. μ