Geekbench 4 leak suggests third-gen Threadripper CPUs are incoming

THREADRIPPER LIVES! Which we kinda knew thanks to AMD Dr Su, but a leaked Geekbench 4 listing sheds some light into what a third-generation Threadripper CPU might have in store.

Uncovered by regular hardware leak spotter Momomo_us - nod to Tom's Hardware - the obscurely named "AMD Sharkstooth" with the model moniker of "AMD 100-000000011-11" was listed on Geekbench 4 as a 32-core, 64-thread processor with a 3.6GHz base clock and 128MB of L3 cache. Details like thermal design power and boost clock, as well as memory support and PCIe lane numbers, were sadly missing. Going by the third-gen Ryzen processors and new EPYC Rome CPUs, we rather suspect any next-gen Threadripper chips will support PCIe 4.0

But this spec point towards the mystery processor being a Threadripper-level pert, given the current Threadripper 2950X has the same core and thread count.

As for performance in Geekbench 4, the mystery CPU achieved a single-core score of 5,677 and raked in a healthy 94,772 score in the multi-core results. That beats the Threadripper 2950X, most noticeable in the multi-core score, with the second-gen Threadripper managing 82,678.

We'd hazard a guess and put that performance difference down to the 7-nanometre Zen 2 architecture that's set to be at the heart of next-gen Threadripper CPUs offering more efficient performance and improved instructions per clock. High-performance chips based on Zen 2 are collected under the Castle Peak codename, so we suspect we're looking at such a chip with the so-called AMD Sharkstooth CPU.

That's about all we can tell you so far, but it at least gives weight behind the idea that Threadripper CPUs certainly aren't being let to wilt by AMD.

And is also hints that third-generation Threadripper CPUs will arrive this year, which should give high-ned PC building enthusiasts something to look forward to as the summer comes to a close and nights draw in.

That being said, the Ryzen 3000 series processors offer a marked improvement over their predecessors, so one might argue if a high-end Threadripper is really needed, but we're sure there are some Team Red PC fans that would tell us otherwise. µ