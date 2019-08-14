Twitter is testing curated topic tweets you can follow en masse

DESPITE BEING a cesspit of extremist views and trolling, there's little doubt that Twitter is one of the most awesome things to come out of the digital age.

Why? Because it's such a simple idea it can be adapted and evolved to meet current needs.

(unless its an ‘edit' button - amiright?)

The latest feature upgrade lets you follow topics, subjects and interests and create a separate timeline for them, accessed as a ‘drill-down' from your master feed. That means you can have a news feed, a sports feed or if you're so inclined, a BTS feed.

Topics are being curated, with the first rollout being for sports content, already testing on Android. More topics will be added in the coming weeks.

It does two excellent things. Firstly, it makes Twitter a lot easier to get started with. It means that your Timeline doesn't look like a wasteland for the first month, a phenomenon we've all been through.

Secondly, it gives Twitter a whole new purpose. Now, it can stand up against RSS readers like Feedly, and even the content provided in the Google app. So if you're sick to death of someone who still looks like an egg ranting about how Megan Markel should never have left Suits, you can switch to some nicely curated facts.

Better still, if you've got The Handmaid's Tale waiting on the Sky box, you can mute that topic with one click to avoid spoilers. Praise be, indeed. (Note for US users - THT is shown on linear TV here, rather than a streaming service)

The company says that it is starting with Sports whilst it analyses the effect of the new feature on the rest of the site to ensure it doesn't fix one issue and create 500 more.

Twitter says it will carefully manage what topics it creates with sensitivity to the potential for misuse.

It has also announced that other features including DM searches, more control over photos, and integration with Apple Live Photos. μ