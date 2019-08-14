US FAA bans recalled MacBook Pros with borked batteries from flights

BAD NEWS IF YOU HAVE CERTAIN MACBOOK PRO MODELS, as the US Federal Aviation Administration has banned them from airline flights as they pose a fire risk.

Bloomberg reported that the FAA is specifically banning the MacBook Pro models with the Retina Display, sold between September 2015 and February 2017, that Apple has a recall for due to the models having dodgy batteries, though not all MacBook Pros from that vintage year are affected.

While it makes sense to keep gadgets that might spontaneously combust, such as Samsung's ill-fated Galaxy Note 7, out of aircraft cabins and holds, it's not exactly easy to tell the difference between a recalled MacBook Pro and one that's perfectly fine.

Apple said there's a limited number of affected MacBook Pros out in the wild, but it still put out a recall in June where it will fix models affected by the battery bork for free.

How airlines and airport operators will enforce this ban has yet to be seen, given the tricky nature of spotting a dodgy MacBook Pro from a perfectly safe one; we predict there'll be a bit of confusion and angry, insufferable creative types with waxed moustaches angrily explain that "this is like the 2018 MacBook Pro....gawd just look at the Touch Bar dude".

That being said, the FAA's website on what can and can't be packed has a band on any device with a recalled Lithium-ion battery, so MacBook Pros aren't really being singled out here, though the onus seems to be on travellers to make sure they aren't carrying a machine with a potentially fiery battery.

"Lithium batteries recalled by the manufacturer/vendor must not be carried aboard aircraft or packed in baggage," the FAA guide states.

"Battery-powered devices recalled because of lithium battery safety concerns also should not be carried aboard aircraft or packed in baggage unless the device or its battery has been replaced, repaired or otherwise made safe per manufacturer/vendor instructions."

So if you have a MacBook Pro that's affected by the battery recall best pop down to your nearest Apple store and get it sorted out; yes we know it's a pain to deal with a smug so-called 'Genius' but at least it means you'll be let on to your flight to Vegas with Barry the Bantersaurus and Sharon 'shot-chugger' Smith with your Apple lappy in tow. µ