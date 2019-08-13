Microsoft's next Xbox will focus on nippy frame rates and loading times

MICROSOFT XBOX HEAD HONCHO Phil Spencer has spilt the beans on what we can expect to see from Redmond's next-gen console, currently codenamed Project Scarlett.

In an interview with Gamespot, Spencer noted that "playability" will be the driving focus of the console; let's call it the Xbox Two.

That might sound like a nonsense term but what Spencer is getting at its the next-gen console will focus on loading games faster and hitting high frame rates.

"I think the area that we really want to focus on next-generation is frame rate and playability of the games," Spencer told Gamespot. "Ensuring that the games load incredibly fast, ensuring that the game is running at the highest frame rate possible. We're also the Windows company, so we see the work that goes on [for] PC and the work that developers are doing.

"People love 60 frames-per-second games, so getting games to run at 4K 60 [FPS] I think will be a real design goal for us."

If you're shrugging your shoulders reading this thinking 'but the Xbox One X already does 4K and 60fps", we hear you. But the Xbox One X, as mighty as it currently is, can't run all games at 60fps while hitting 4K; Red Dead Redemption 2 for instance only manages 30fps - no bad feat considering how good it looks on a 4K telly's native resolution.

What Spencer appears to be getting at here is a form of consistency whereby all games on Project Scarlett run at their very best.

Backwards compatibility is also slated for the next-gen Xbox, with Spencer noting that not only will the future machine be able to run older games, but will also enable cross-platform play with older consoles, which would certainly break new ground for the game console world.

No actual hardware specs or new details were revealed but so far Project Scarlett is shaping up to be a games console to watch.

But for PlayStation fans feeling a tad left out, never fear as a leaked marketing email from Sony, spied by NeoGaf, has Sony's next-gen PlayStation potentially slated for a 12 February reveal, as that's when the Japanese company will reveal "the future of Sony PlayStation to the whole world".

What we do know so far is that both consoles will use AMD CPUs and graphics at their core, with ray-tracing apparently supported, which is potentially shaping up to mean high-end Navi-based Radeon cards potentially slated for 2020 might have ray-tracing chops baked in them. µ