Intel's Phantom Canyon NUC set to pack Tiger Lake CPUs and Xe graphics

INTEL'S NEXT-GEN DINKY PC, known as an NUC (Next Unit of Computing), is slated to have a Tiger Lake-generation processor and Intel's own Xe graphics when it launches in late 2020 or early 2021.

That's according to leaked slides from a presentation, handily compiled by TechPowerUp, which detail the Phantom Canyon NUC small-form-factor PC.

While the CPU wasn't explicitly named in the slides, going by the specs such as a 28W thermal design power and support for PCIe Gen 4, it looks like the Phantom Canyon NUC will arrive sporting a 10-nanometre U-Series CPU, which would suggest Intel knows how to get some serious performance out of a chip series traditionally found in thin and light laptops.

The leaked slides note the NUC could be paired with Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1660 Ti and the RTX 2060, which would give the small PC some graphical grunt; it would be a notable step up from the current Hades Canyon NUC which uses an Intel CPU with AMD's Radeon Vega RX M GH on the same chip.

But the leak also noted Intel's Gen 12 graphics will also have a role in the Phantom Canyon NUC, which is derived from Intel's upcoming next-generation Xe architecture, though this will be an integrated GPU rather than a discrete graphics accelerator.

So that gives a mild hint of what we can expect from Intel's future 10nm chips and when Xe graphics could make their debut. But before that, the Hades Canyon NUC is set to be superseded by the Ghost Canyon NUC this year, which will apparently come with Core i9-9980HK processor and discrete graphics options; what the discreet GPU will be is currently unknown.

Intel's NUCs have presented some impressive small-form-factor PCs, and it looks like the chipmaker has some impressive successors on the horizon. µ