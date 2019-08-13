AMD Navi 23 leaks as an 'Nvidia killer' arriving in 2020

AMD'S BATTLE WITH NVIDIA is set to heat up again in 2020, as Team Red is supposedly working on two high-end graphics cards to take on Team Green's finest.

We've already got hints that AMD's so-called Navi 21 will deliver a powerful Radeon card. But according to a loose-lipped source speaking RedGamingTech, the company has the Navi 23 in the works that's promised to be an "Nvidia killer" when it launches next year.

The source reckons AMD will base this GPU on second-generation RDNA architecture, building upon the gains the company made with RDNA over its old GCN architecture.

Given how graphics card architecture advances tend to work, we'd expect to see an uplift in performance over current Navi cards such as the Radeon RX 5700 XT. But to be a slayer of Nvidia cards, there's an argument that AMD would need to bring more to the graphics arena.

As such, RedGamingTech reckons ray-tracing will make an appearance in the future high-end Navi 23 GPUs, enabling AMD's cards to duke it out with Nvidia's GeForce RTX range in more than just raw pixel-pushing power.

We had half-expected the current Navi cards to come with ray-tracing chops, but AMD seemed to be focusing on pure performance gains over Radeon graphics cards based the ageing GCN architecture.

But popping ray-tracing capabilities into high-end Radeons does seem a more likely move, especially when the PlayStation 5 and Microsoft's next-gen Xbox are both expected to have ray-tracing capabilities and will make use of a Navi-based graphics accelerator.

While we wouldn't bet all our money on the information RedGamingTech has gleaned from its source, the suggestion that a proper powerhouse of a Navi card is in the works seems pretty believable. Especially as the Radeon RX 5700 and RX 5700 XT were targeted at the GeForce RTX 2060 and RTX 2070, with the GeForce RTX 2080 left with no Navi-gen rival.

It's unlikely AMD will let that situation stand for much longer. µ