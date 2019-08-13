Google will pay owners of borked Pixel handsets up to $500

GOOGLE HAS AGREED to pay owners of the original Pixel and Pixel XL up to $500 due to a microphone defect.

Earlier this year, Google said it would pay $7.25m to settle a class-action lawsuit filed by owners of the first generation Pixel phones. The lawsuit accused the firm of deliberately selling devices with borkage after it emerged that a number of devices had broken microphones caused by a hairline crack in the solder.

Those affected can now file a claim to get a chunk of that $7.25m - even if they did not experience any microphone issues.

In a rare show of generosity, Google is offering up to $20 to any US resident who bought a Pixel or Pixel XL made before 4 January 2017 and didn't receive a replacement made after 3 January that year or refurbished after 5 June.

To bag a bigger chunk of the settlement, you'll have to provide documentation - be it emails, customer service chat logs, repair records, or insurance claims - that prove that you experienced the issue. You'll receive $350 if you can show that the mic flaw affected on phone, and $500 if the borkage affected multiple Pixel handsets.

Google will also provide a refund to those who paid an insurance deductible to get a replacement device.

Claims can be submitted at pixelsettlement.com until 7 October this year. However, those affected will want to do so as soon as possible; only 25 per cent of the total settlement fund has been set aside for standard claims, so if a higher number of people submit a claim than expected, payouts will be distributed on a prorated basis.

A hearing to approve the settlement will take place on 6 December, after which it's expected that payments will be sent out within three months. μ