Samsung is spamming Galaxy phone users with Note 10 ads

IT SEEMS Samsung still hasn't learnt its lesson and is continuing to spam its customers with adverts for its own products.

This time around, as per Android Police, push notifications promoting the recently-announced Galaxy Note 10 have started popping up on Galaxy smartphones, with some users reporting that the ads are showing up on the months-old Galaxy S10 and S10e.

According to user complaints, at least three preinstalled apps have been pushing these notifications: Bixby, Samsung Pay, and Samsung Push Service.

"Curious about the Note 10? Ask Bixby!" reads one of the notifications from the Bixby app, while a Samsung Pay pop-up invites users to "get a close-up of the Galaxy Note 10 at AT&T."

Naturally, and justifiably, users have taken to social media to once again bemoan the shonky marketing practice.

@Samsung



What the heck is this trash?



And why cant you turn them off except by going into the Bixby settings? This is why no one wants this Bixby garbage on their phone.

Samsung hasn't yet commented, but the company has a long history of throwing adverts in the faces of Galaxy smartphone owners. Back in 2015, the firm pushed out adverts for the Galaxy S6+ Edge, and as recently as last year the firm employed the same baffling advertising technique to promote its flagship Galaxy S9.

It isn't alone, though. Last year, Apple broke its own App Store rules by using push notifications to promote its Apple Music service, and Microsoft was also caught sneaking sneak adverts for its products into Android apps.

Given Samsung's recent partnership with Microsoft, which will see the firm's Your Phone app pre-installed on Galaxy Note 10 handsets, perhaps it's taking a leaf out of Redmond's book. µ