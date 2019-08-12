Samsung teams with Xiaomi to launch 108MP mobile sensor

SAMSUNG HAS JOINED FORCES with Chinese rival Xiaomi to launch a bonkers-sounding 108MP camera sensor for smartphones.

The ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor, which is the first mobile image sensor to go beyond 100 million pixels, will - according to Samsung, at least - produce "exceptional photos even in extreme lighting conditions."

It's the first smartphone sensor to adopt a 1/1.33-inch size, which means it can absorb more light in low-lit settings than smaller sensors, while its pixel-merging Tetracell technology compresses four pixels into one to produce brighter 27MP images.

The DSLR-like HMX also comes with Smart-ISO - a mechanism that selects the level of amplifier gains according to the illumination and switches to a low ISO to "improve the pixel saturation and produce vivid photographs."

The sensor also supports video recording without losses in field-of-view at resolutions up to 6K at 30-frames-per-second.

Yongin Park, executive vice president of sensor business at Samsung Electronics, swooned: "Samsung is continuously pushing for innovations in pixel and logic technologies to engineer our ISOCELL image sensors to capture the world as close to how our eyes perceive them.

"Through close collaboration with Xiaomi, ISOCELL Bright HMX is the first mobile image sensor to pack over 100 million pixels and delivers unparalleled color reproduction and stunning detail with advanced Tetracell and ISOCELL Plus technology."

Mass production of the sensor is expected to begin by the end of August, so it's likely the incoming Xiaomi Mi Mix 4, which looks set to make its debut in October, will sport the HMX sensor at launch.

"We are very pleased that picture resolutions previously available only in a few top-tier DSLR cameras can now be designed into smartphones," quipped Lin Bin, co-founder and president of Xiaomi.

"As we continue our partnership, we anticipate bringing not only new mobile camera experiences but also a platform through which our users can create unique content." µ