Harmony OS makes its debut on the Honor Vision TV

We look down on the Honor Vision. It's just the angle though

FRESH FROM the announcement of Huawei's new one-size-fits-all operating system Harmony OS, the first product to run on it has been revealed.

As expected, and somewhat weirdly, the honour goes to… well, Honor, the millennial upstart sub-brand, rather than the main Huawei moniker.

Specifically, its the much-trailed Honor Vision TV, the first foray from either side of the company into tellies.

It's a 55in 4K HDR tellybox with teeny-tiny bezels - Honor claims it has a 94 per cent screen ratio. But its USP has got to be a pop-up 4MP webcam which turns the TV into a powerful video calling interface. It tucks away when not needed (for peace of mind as much as anything) and if necessary, it can be pivoted slightly to face the sofa properly.

Specs include a quadcore Honghu 818 SoC with two Cortex A73 and two A5 cores. Graphics rendering comes from a Mali G51 MP4, and there's a neural processing unit (NPU) for recognition and tracking features with are still to be fully outlined. There's 2GB of RAM and a choice of 16GB or 32GB of onboard storage.

It has Yo-Yo for a voice assistant but says that if it moves into the West, it will substitute it for Google Assistant. Other features include NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, 3xHDMI 2.0 and 1x USB 3.0, along with an ethernet port.

Honor Link allows you to use a Huawei/Honor phone/tablet to remote into the telly to adjust settings, set recordings or cast files.

At the moment, Honor Vision is still a China-only product, but it's notable because it will be the first Harmony OS-powered device. It'll retail at the fairly reasonable price of 3799 yuan (£446) for the 16GB model, or 4799 yuan (£563) for the 32GB version.

Choosing a television as the first use of HarmonyOS may seem a little unorthodox, but the company is clear that it wants the OS to eventually be able to replace Windows and Android, so a television, which has a more limited feature set is actually a great way to showcase what it's capable of, before the first budget handset, expected in the Autumn rolls out. μ