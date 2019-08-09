Samsung quietly removes all those snidey videos about removing the headphone jack

IN EVERY life, you will occasionally be forced to face up to your past crimes.

And so it goes with Samsung who have decided that some of its old adverts don't paint it in the best light.

Earlier this week, in case you haven't noticed, Samsung unveiled its newest handset - the Galaxy Note 10. The phablet is the first device from the Korean manufacturer to ditch support for a headphone jack, after holding out on the change for years.

Can you see where this is going?

You may recall that it was only a couple of years ago that Samsung took a very different view, actively mocking Apple when it moved to a headphone jack-less model, not to mention other rivals. It had always maintained that there was no need to get rid of it, and to do so was going against customers' wishes.

Wouldn't you know it, Samsung's change of heart has been swift, with all the relevant content removed from the Samsung YouTube channel and anywhere it's been mirrored.

It's not just the jack, either. The videos in the "Ingenius" series take a dig at lack of SD card support (fair enough), and fugly notches (Samsung has one now, albeit a punch hole, which is arguably even more ugly).

The trend towards going Bluetooth-only headphones is a sign of the times, after all, the standard has been more or less unchanged since the 1870s. But it could also be seen as a bit of a cynical ploy to sell headphones, as many people will still be using wired ones, and dongles for when one USB-C just isn't enough.

Either way, Samsung would have looked a bit silly if anyone had noticed, so it's a good job the internet never remembers anything. Except it remembers everything, you fools, you FOOLS!

Samsung is not the first to question the wisdom of removing the headphone jack, only to go down the same route. OnePlus, particularly, made a point at most of its launches that it still believed in offering a jack, all the way until it didn't anymore. μ