TfL pulls Oyster system offline after hackers trespass into user accounts

IT TURNS OUT MANSPREADING isn't Transport for London's (TfL) biggest problem as the sweat-carriage operator has admitted that its online Oyster system has been hacked.

The issue first came to light on Wednesday when commuters were unable to access the service to check their balance or top up Oyster cards. While, at the time, TfL told customers the issue was to blame on, er, "performance affecting issues", it's since confirmed that the system was compromised.

1,200 customers - approximately the number of people who squeeze into a single Central Line carriage every Monday morning - had their details compromised in the breach; a small fraction of the six million online Oyster accounts.

Regardless, as a precaution, TfL has taken the website down "for maintenance", forcing passengers to top-up their Oyster cards using ticket machines. Ew.

The firm has blamed credential stuffing for the breach; this is a hacking technique whereby miscreants attempt to access accounts using username and password combinations that have been made public through security breaches at other companies.

"We believe that a small number of customers have had their Oyster online account accessed after their login credentials were compromised when using non-TfL websites," a TfL spokesperson said in a statement.

"No customer payment details have been accessed, but as a precautionary measure and to protect our customers' data, we have temporarily suspended online contactless and Oyster accounts while we put additional security measures in place.

"We will contact those customers who we have identified as being affected and we encourage all customers not to use the same password for multiple sites."

The train-wrangler is advising account holders to get in touch if they notice any strange activity on their accounts. µ