THE NATIONAL HEALTH SERVICE (NHS) plans to open a national artificial intelligence lab (AI) to boost medical research and patient care following a £250 million funding boost.

Announced by UK gov this week, the AI lab is intended to bring together academics, specialists and technology companies to solve some of the biggest challenges faced by the NHS.

For example, the lab could help develop tools for better early cancer detection, new dementia treatments and more personalised care.

Health Secretary Matt 'the app' Hancock said the technology could make the NHS a more predictive, preventive and personalised health and care service.

"I am determined to bring the benefits of technology to patients and staff, so the impact of our NHS Long Term Plan and this immediate, multi-million-pound cash injection are felt by all," he said. "It's part of our mission to make the NHS the best it can be."

The lab will form part of a new organisation called NHSX, which will lead the digitisation of the health and care system in the UK, and work in partnership with Accelerated Access Collaborative.

Officials said the investment would "support the ambitions in the NHS Long Term Plan, which includes pledges to use AI to help clinicians eliminate variations in care".

Prime Minister Boris Johnson claimed that the NHS is "leading the way in harnessing new technology to treat and prevent, from earlier cancer detection to spotting the deadly signs of dementia".

"Today's funding is not just about the future of care though. It will also boost the frontline by automating admin tasks and freeing up staff to care for patients," he added.

"My task is to ensure the NHS has the funding it needs to make a real difference to the lives of staff and patients. Transforming care through artificial intelligence is a perfect illustration of that." µ