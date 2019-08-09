You can now get £3,800 Amazon interview training on Airbnb

RISE AND PRIME, guests! It's time for your mandatory five-hour mock interview session.

While most people book an Airbnb to get away from the stresses of work, one enterprising Airbnb host has taken it upon himself to welcome guests to the seventh circle of Hell. That's also known as a fake job interview with one of the most notoriously picky companies in the world: Amazon.com.

To make this harrowing stress nightmare even worse, you get to sit in as a fly on the wall while the panel highlights every one of your shortcomings in an unwelcome amount of detail. Worst case scenario: you get ripped to shreds and don't get a job. Best case scenario: you get some gentle praise and don't get a job.

Either way, you'll be $4,600 (~£3,800) out of pocket. In fact, it's more, as the Airbnb host strongly recommends an eight-hour seminar to prepare for the fake interview at $800 (~£680) a pop. Quick reminder: the mean annual salary average at Amazon is (as of 2017) $28,446 (~£23,400), although that presumably is brought down by the burnout fodder that fuels the never-ending warehouse churn.

The experience is hosted by "Nick". While you might be hoping for the celebrity touch of Nick Knowles for that kind of money, you'll almost certainly actually be greeted by a smiling Nick Dimitrov, the co-founder of Amazon Game Studios. He now runs a company called Amazon Bound, which specialises in preparing for Amazon interviews according to LinkedIn.

"In 2013, I co-founded Amazon Game Studios in a series of direct pitches to Jeff Bezos," ‘Nick' writes in the Airbnb profile. "Amazon has since acquired Twitch and invested hundreds of millions of dollars in gaming.

"I was also an Amazon Bar Raiser with 350+ interviews. Bar Raisers are esteemed Amazonians who determine whether the company should hire a job candidate or not."

Should you not land the fake job from the fake interview, you will at least get tips on how you can improve, which apparently isn't something that Amazon usually bothers with. Plus, you apparently get breakfast and lunch with "chips, nuts, cookies, etc." provided. Absolutely the trip of a lifetime.

You can't come empty-handed yourself, though. No, no: that just won't do. Instead, the listings says you should come prepared with your "top 20 achievements" ready to recite at will. Frankly, by six or seven, we're already scraping the barrel and ready to present our cycling proficiency certificate.

One person has reviewed the experience. Last June, Seth was absolutely mad keen on the experience, giving it an impressive five stars. "The Amazon interview simulation was intense," he gushes. "I had chosen to ‘interview' for an open TPM position in the AWS group. I interviewed with four current Amazon employees who Nick had selected based on my experience and background."

(We're not sure Amazon would be pleased to hear current employees moonlighting in this way, but hey ho.)

Seth continues: "Subsequently after the interview I watched their debriefing as they deliberated if I should be hired. I learned a lot, seeing myself through alternate perspectives and feel this simulation helped prepare me to interview at Amazon."

Seth, if you're reading: we have some questions. Are you an Amazon employee now? Did you get your money's worth? How were the "chips, nuts, cookies, etc."? We're dying to know. µ