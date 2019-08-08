Twitter admits it accidentally shared user data with ad firms, again

ELECTRONIC SULKING MACHINE Twitter has fessed up to another security flaw, much like the last one.

"At Twitter," it blogged, sounding more like it had found a piece of fluff in a Werthers Original, "we want to give you control over your data, including when we share that data. Of course, those options are only good if we follow the choices you make, and we recently found issues where your settings choices may not have worked as intended."

It goes on to explain that the problems, related to the way Twitter serves up ads to keep the lights on, were twofold. Firstly, anyone using the mobile version of Twitter since May 2018 may have had some largely innocuous, but nevertheless troubling data nicked - your country code, whether you engaged with the ad and more info about the ad itself, with partners - even if you'd opted out.

Secondly, since September 2018 it says it may have made inferences about what devices you use, to serve up relevant advertising, even if you hadn't given permission. Twitter assures us that there was nothing sensitive, and it stayed within Twitter.

It continues: "You trust us to follow your choices and we failed here. We're sorry this happened, and are taking steps to make sure we don't make a mistake like this again."

Oh, stop, Twitter, you'll make us cry.

The company says that although the problems are now very much patched, it hasn't yet established exactly who was, and wasn't affected in the first place and is still trying to establish exactly how big the problem was.

"We are still conducting our investigation to determine who may have been impacted and If we discover more information that is useful we will share it." it promises.

Because the type of information breached wasn't as the result of a leak or anything like that, the official advice is to do nothing at all - no password changes for this breach, oh no. μ