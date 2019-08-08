Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo agree to show loot box odds

LOOT BOXES IN GAMES might seem like a heck of a gamble when it comes to trading real-world moolah for a digital do-dad, but at least Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo have agreed to let people know the odds of getting great gear or garbage.

This loot mea culpa comes courtesy of video game industry group the Entertainment Software Association, which at a workshop on loot boxes with Yanky-doodle business do-gooders the Federal Trade Commission said the three companies will disclose how likely it'll be for paid-for loot box to cough-up a rare in-game item.

This is a good thing for gamers who spend actual money on digital hats and MacGuffins, as unlike a grizzled veteran an action movie who doesn't want to know the odds, many gamers would rather a degree of transparency into what their cold had cash will get them.

Some publishers already disclose the odds, but the practice isn't commonplace. But under this imitative, other game firms will commit to having more odds disclosure in their upcoming games; these firms include Activision Blizzard, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment, Bethesda, Bungie, Electronic Arts, Microsoft, Nintendo, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Take-Two Interactive, Ubisoft, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, and Wizards of the Coast.

The initiative covers the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 consoles, and likely upcoming next-gen platforms, but PC is the notable omission here. But given the multiplatform nature of games these days, we can expect to see a lot of PC games with loot boxes disclose the odds.

"Taken together, these disclosures will help reach consumers playing across a variety of games, including PC games and other games delivered outside of the platforms," said the Entertainment Software Association.

And the disclosure initiative is expected to be adopted no later than the end of 2020 by participating game wranglers.

This move should go some way to reduce the worry around loot boxes being used as some form of surreptitious gaming gambling.

