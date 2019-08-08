Google releases final Android Q Beta ahead of imminent(ish) release

GOOGLE HAS CONFIRmED it's one step closer to a proper release for Android Q with the release of one final beta.

Android Q Beta 6 is now available for the intrepid to download, alongside the final version of the Software Development Kit (SDK) for API v29 in Android Studio.

As is so often the case for the last beta before RTM, there's not a lot that's different - Android Q is pretty much done, but there's still time to mess about with the back button, yet again,

"We've made further refinements to Gesture Navigation in Beta 6 based on user feedback," Google says. "First, to ensure reliable and consistent operation, there's a 200dp vertical app exclusion limit for the Back gesture. Second, we've added a sensitivity preference setting for the Back gesture."

Let's not get too bogged down in that 200dp thing, but sufficed to say it's related to where on the screen you can swipe and where you can't, without interfering with the navigation buttons.

The sensitivity aspect is also related to this, but with the caveat that the more room you give the back button the more likely you are to bork some gestures in the process - for example swiping up to open the app drawer.

We're not going to lie - the back button in Android is not its strongest feature, and the lack of consistency over the years has led to apps using all kinds of different behaviours for it. Whether this is the final word, or whether the people who didn't complain to make it change last time will now complain about the new functionality instead and the whole merry dance will start again.

That said, if Google wants to dick about with it any more, it'll need to hurry up about it, as the full rollout of Android Q, at least for Pixel devices, is only a few weeks away.

Better still we'll finally find out what the hell they've come up with as a dessert food beginning with ‘Q'. We're still thinking ‘quince' is the closest they've got to play with. μ