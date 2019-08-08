MSDN Magazine is shutting its pages after 33 years

BACK IN THE DAYS before websites, we had these things called magazines. Not the type you keep bullets in, you understand, but a group of articles grouped together and sold as a single product. Basically, think the INQUIRER but made of trees.

One such magazine still whispered in hallowed tones is MSDN - the magazine of the, well, MSDN or Microsoft Developer Network. Since the year 2000, the magazine has been a bastion of news and information for developer-types, the result of a merger of two even older publications.

But time and tech wait for no man, and the time has come to wave goodbye to MSDN magazine after a total of 33-years.

In a blog post, Microsoft explains: "We sincerely appreciate your faithful, passionate readership and thank you for supporting Microsoft's platform evolution over the years.

"A big 'Thank You' also goes to the hundreds of authors who have contributed original content to MSDN Magazine. And thank you for supporting Microsoft's platform evolution over the years. We look forward to engaging with you through our many resources, from deep technical content on docs.microsoft.com, in subscriptions on the Visual Studio Subscriptions portal, and through in-depth technical blog posts on devblogs.microsoft.com."

Anyone with a subscription that stretches beyond the final issue, due in November, will get a refund and the entire library of back issues will be archived online for your dated-technical-theory pleasure.

Today everything is online, and MSDN is no exception. The Developer Network is going nowhere, but the days of having a piece of razor-thin wood with printing on it is now long-gone.

For those of us in Blighty, it's not going to make a lot of difference as the print mag was only ever available via import and more generally, the MSDN portal has a lot of features like forums and downloads that just wouldn't have worked in print anyway. Nevertheless, as end-of-eras go, 33 years is a biggie. And so, farewell MSDN Magazine. We hardly knew ya. μ