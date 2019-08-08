Apple hit with lawsuit over 'unlawful' grading of Siri recordings

APPLE'S LIST OF LAWSUITS just grew longer as it's now being sued over its "unlawful" human grading of Siri recordings.

As spied by an eagle-eyed Twitter user, a class-action lawsuit has was filed in federal court in Northern California on Wednesday and accuses Apple of "unlawful and intentional recording of individuals' confidential communications without their consent."

The lawsuit alleges that Apple has violated California's Invasion of Privacy Act, the Unfair Competition Law, the Consumers Legal Remedies Act, and the Declaratory Judgment Act.

The plaintiffs argue that Apple didn't make users aware of the fact that human contractors often eavesdrop on anonymised Siri recordings and allege that no reference to the practice was made in Apple's terms and conditions.

"At no point did Plaintiffs consent to these unlawful recordings. Apple does not disclose that Siri Devices record conversations that are not preceded by a wake phrase or gesture," the lawsuit reads. "Plaintiffs Lopez and A.L., therefore, did not agree to be recorded by their Siri Devices, respectively. Moreover, Apple could not have obtained consent from Plaintiff A.L., a minor without an Apple account."

They also moan about the fact that Siri interactions are often being recorded due to accidental activations of 'Hey, Siri', and point out that though Apple is keen to stand apart from the likes of Facebook and Google with its "privacy-first" approach, this whole fiasco has shown this stance to be untrue.

"Apple has sought to distinguish itself from competing technology companies such as Facebook, Amazon, and Apple that have been implicated in scandals involving the collection, sharing or selling of user data by touting its privacy protections," the lawsuit continues.

"In 2018, Apple's CEO Tim Cook accused rivals of conducting 'surveillance' and commented 'not everyone sees it that way... the desire to put profits over privacy is nothing new."

The pissed-off plaintiffs are seeking unspecified damages and for Apple to be required to delete all Siri recordings.

Apple hasn't commented, but admitted last week that a "small portion of Siri requests are analysed to improve Siri and dictation" adding that "Siri responses are analysed in secure facilities and all reviewers are under the obligation to adhere to Apple's strict confidentiality requirements."

The filing of the lawsuit comes just days after Apple suspended the controversial convo-slurping programme. It hasn't been axed altogether, though, hinting that it'll be back once users have the chance to opt-out of it. µ