AMD slings 64 cores at its 7nm Epyc Rome Zen 2 processors

AMD HAS FLUNG more cores at its latest-generation Epyc server-grade processors, with the Epyc 7002 'Rome' CPUs coming with up to 64 cores.

We knew a core-heavy Epyc chip was on its way, and now Team Read has officially uncloaked its new generation of Rome Epyc processors, which tap into the 7-nanometre fabrication process found in the Zen 2 architecture that also underpins the third-generation Ryzen CPUs.

At the high-end - there are 19 SKUs in all - the Epyc 7742 sports 64 cores and 128 threads, with a base clocks speed of 2.25GHz and a boost speed of 3.40GHz, supported by 256MB of L3 cache, all in a 225W thermal design power package.

What you're looking at here is a pretty impressive server chip that looks poised to chew through demanding multithreaded tasks. But what's also interesting here and could have Intel's Xeon CPUs looking worried is that Rome generation Epyc chips also benefit from improved instructions per clock that the Zen 2 architecture brings in for the CPUs built upon it; Zen 2 offers a 15 per cent hike in IPC over the original Zen.

With that in mind, it's not surprising to hear that Google, Twitter, and Microsoft have all adopted the new Epyc processors in their data centres; that's not to say they've chucked out Intel Xeon chips, but they're giving Team Red's new processors a whirl.

The Epyc CPUs are also being put to work by the Air Force Weather Agency, which will use them in a Cray Shasta system to provide weather data to the US Air Force and Army; oo-rah.

And Lenovo, Dell, and VMware said they'd crank out products with the Epyc chips put to use; basically, AMD is going for an Epyc win with the new chips.

While the eight-core, 16-thread Epyc 7232P would set you back $450 (some £370) the 64-core chip will cost a hefty $6,950, around £5,716, which is out of the reach for most PC fans. And almost certainly impractical to use in terms of home power consumption and cooling.

So these processors aren't really for the average Joe, but they do show how AMD is really pushing the performance of the Zen 2 architecture across its CPU selection.

And if AMD surges in the server space, it could steal market share from Intel, in turn boosting its revenue and hopefully meaning more dosh channelled into research and development, eventually cumulating in further impressive processors for our PCs and laptops. µ