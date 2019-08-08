Samsung's Galaxy Book S boasts 23-hours of battery life

Samsung hasn't yet said if the Galaxy Book S will come to Blighty

IS IT A LAPTOP? IS IT A SMARTPHONE? It's, er, both, according to Samsung, referring to its newly-launched Galaxy Book S.

Shown off at the arse-end of Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 launch on Wednesday, the Galaxy Book S is a Surface-like device that Samsung claims brings with it "the advantages of a smartphone".

With Qualcomm's 7nm Snapdragon 8xc under the hood, that's likely a nod to the laptop's baked-in LTE connectivity and its "always on, always connected" experience that sees the Book S fire-up instantly after the keyboard is pressed - just like a smartphone. Er, kind of.

Thanks to the Snapdragon 8xc chipset, which Qualcomm previously bigged-up as "it's most extreme Snapdragon ever", the Galaxy Book S also boasts 23-hours of video playback, which should be enough for even the most disastrous of commutes.

The octa-core processor comes teamed with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of built-in storage, and there's a built-in microSD slot offering 1TB expansion capacity. The Galaxy Book S also features Bluetooth 5.0 support, a single USB-C port and, unlikely the newly-launched Note 10, a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Like the Note 10, however, the laptop boasts full compatibility with Microsoft's Your Phone app, which means you'll be able to access stuff such as your smartphones' photos, messages and notifications from the laptop.

Unlike Samsung's previous Galaxy Book efforts, its latest ARM-based laptop doesn't offer a Surface-like 2-in-1 design; instead, Samsung has opted for a non-detachable keyboard and a "thin-and-light" form factor, likely with its sights set firmly on Apple's MacBook Air.

The Samsung Galaxy Book S, which runs a full version of Windows 10 and will be offered in 'Earthy Gold' and 'Mercury Gray' variants, will arrive in September starting at $999 (around £820). There's no word on UK availability just yet. µ