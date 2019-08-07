Apple continues to trounce Fitbit and Samsung in the smartwatch market

YOU'LL BE UNSURPRISED to hear that the Apple Watch continues to dominate the smartwatch market, having racked up 5.7 million sales in the second quarter of 2019.

So says Strategy Analytics at least, which claims that global smartwatch shipments grew an impressive 44 per cent year-on-year to reach 12 million units in the second quarter of 2019 as "consumers increasingly accessorize their smartphones with fitness-led wearables."

With 5.7 million wearables flogged, the Apple Watch accounted for more than 46 per cent of the market in Q2. And while this figure is down from the 9.2 million Apple Watches it during the fourth quarter, the firm still increased its market share from 44 per cent this time last year.

Neil Mawston, executive director at Strategy Analytics, quipped: "Apple Watch remains a long way ahead of the chasing pack and its global smartwatch market share has grown to 46 per cent this quarter, up from 44 per cent a year ago. Apple Watch has fended off strong competition from hungry rivals like Fitbit. Apple remains the clear smartwatch market leader."

Samsung overtook Fitbit to return to second place in the second quarter, with sales of two million smartwatches. While that's hardly impressive compared to Apple's bumper numbers, it's more than double the 900,000 wrist-worn wearables the firm managed to flog in Q2 2018. That's seen Sammy increase its slice of the market from 10.5 to 15.9 per cent.

Strategy Analytics expects the firm's new smartwatches, including the newly-launched Galaxy Watch Active 2, to "enable Samsung to solidify its global smartwatch presence for the rest of this year."

Third-place Fitbit shipped 1.2 million smartwatches in the second quarter, according to the bean counters, to capture 10 per cent of the global market. That's down five per cent compared to the second quarter of 2018, though, as the firm struggles to compete with its more well-known competitors.

Mawston added: "Fitbit has struggled to compete with Apple Watch at the higher end of the smartwatch market, while its new Versa Lite model has struggled to take-off at the lower end.

"Fitbit will have to move fast to execute a recovery, because Samsung, Garmin, Fossil and other competitors are keen to grab a slice of its valuable health and fitness customers." µ