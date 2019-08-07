Microsoft hints that a Linux version of Teams is on the way

HEY YOU! You with the Linux computer and the Microsoft Office account! Yeah, you. That one guy!

Great news! Soon you could be able to access Microsoft Teams, the collaboration app which recently overtook Slack in user numbers.

According to a report at Windows Central, the "User Voice" page, where customers can suggest new features and bug fixes for Office has been updated describing a Linux version of Teams under the status "Stay Tuned For More Information".

In addition, a Linux apt repo for Teams is said to have appeared too, suggesting work has started.

The User Voice forum includes words from an engineer at Microsoft who said: "We know so many of our customers use Linux and we want Teams to be available for everyone. Stay Tuned for more information soon."

A second adds: "Hey Guys, thanks for the feedback - we hear you loud and clear. After talking this over with the Engineering team, I confirmed this will remain on the backlog and we are actively considering how to accelerate."

At present, Microsoft Teams is available on other major platforms including Windows (natch), Mac OS, iOS and Android. It can be accessed by Linux users by way of an Ubuntu Snap (which works across distros, not just Ubuntu) and by way of several homebrew clients on GitHub, but official support would mean a joined-up experience for users.

Microsoft Teams was added to Office 365 as a direct competitor to Slack which had a dominant position in the market at the time by offering something that provides a real joined-up communication system for organisations in a way that projects like Google Wave had only dreamed of.

Microsoft recently announced that it would be killing off Skype for Business in favour of Teams in 2021, which hopefully will give Linux devs time to complete its replacement. μ