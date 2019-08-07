Samsung showcases Exynos 9825 moments before Galaxy Note 10 launch

The Exynos 9825 is a step onto the 7nm process for Sammy's mobile chips

SAMSUNG HAS SHOWN OFF its latest mobile chip the Exynos 9825, mere moments ahead of the Galaxy Note 10 launch.

While we'd place a handsome sum of moolah on the chip popping up in Samsung's upcoming Billy Big Phone, nothing has been explicitly confirmed yet.

Instead, Sammy spouted about the Exynos 9825 being built on the 7-nanometre Extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) process node, which means it's an upgrade over the 8nm Exynos 9820.

This, according to Samsung, results in a faster gaming and graphics performance and more power-efficient chip... who have though it?

In terms of actual specs, the Exynos 9825 is pretty much identical to its predecessor in that it sports an octa-core processor which uses a dual-core custom CPU, dual-core ARM Cortex-A75 and a quad-core Cortex-A55.

Samsung gave no details on the clock speeds of these cores or the processor as a whole, so we'd expect such speeds to be pretty similar to those of the Exynos 9820.

While Samsung touts better graphics performance, the Exynos 9825 uses ARM's Mali-G76 MP12 graphics accelerator, which is the same as the one found in the Exynos 9820. Display resolution, camera, RAM, and storage support is also the same its predecessor SoC.

So really it's only the process node that's different. As such, we're not expecting to see a night-and-day difference between the Exynos 9835 and the 9820.

But for Samsung, it's a progression in its process node and a move to develop mobile SoCs on an EUV fabrication process rather than a FinFET process.

With that in mind, we'd expect to see future Exynos chips for future phones like the Galaxy S11, or whatever Samsung might call it, to offer stronger performance and improved power-efficient and battery consumption, as Sammy gets it's fingers deeper into its 7nm process.

That being said, this is all speculation, and if the Note 10 does indeed have the Exynos 9825 then we're likely to see if its offers a proper performance boost over its predecessor beyond what we can glean from on-paper specs. µ