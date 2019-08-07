iOS 13 will take aim at Facebook with VoIP data-slurping crackdown

Facebook might be forced to rebuild its apps for iOS 13

APPLE IS PLANNING TO CLAMP DOWN on VoIP apps that quietly slurp data on users as they run in the background.

As per The Information, Apple will implement a change in iOS 13 - its soon-to-be-released mega-update for iPhones and iPads - that ban apps such as Facebook and WhatsApp (er, from Facebook) from running Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) in the background when the apps are not actively in use.

Until now, apps have relied on PushKit, a background VoIP process that enabled them to detect incoming calls without the app being reopened. However, some developers exploited this to collect data when their apps weren't actively in use.

According to The Information's report, iOS 13 will restrict the background process so it can only be used for internet-based calls and will cut off background data collection.

Though iOS 13 is set to roll out in September, app developers will reportedly have until April 2020 to comply.

The privacy-focused move, which could also help to improve the battery life of iDevices, will affect a number of apps, but Facebook apps - including WhatsApp and Messenger - will likely see the biggest impact.

WhatsApp, in particular, will likely undergo a major overhaul in the face of the new restrictions. Supposed "people familiar with the issue" told The Information that the app's end-to-end encryption, rely on this background operation.

Facebook, however, denied that it uses PuskKit for collecting user data, saying: "We are using the PushKit VoIP API to deliver a world-class, private messaging experience, not for the purpose of collecting data."

"The changes to the upcoming iOS releases are not insignificant, but we are in conversations with Apple on how best to address them."

A spokesperson for Facebook told The Information that it didn't collect any data via this method, clarifying that, "We are using the PushKit VoIP API to deliver a world-class, private messaging experience, not for the purpose of collecting data."

This isn't the first time Apple has taken aim at Facebook over its shady privacy practices. Back in January, Cupertino removed the social network's ability to use its Enterprise Developer Program after it was revealed Facebook had been abusing the certs with its "Facebook Research" app, which pays users as young as 13 to offer-up complete access to their phone activity.

Apple's move meant Facebook could no longer distribute internal iOS apps; at the time, early versions of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and other beta apps stopped working, as did internal apps used by employees. µ