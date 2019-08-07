BA celebrates its annual IT meltdown a few weeks late this year

BRITAIN'S FLAG-CARRIER AIRLINE British Airways (BA) is facing another IT borkage this morning, delaying flights in and out of major UK airports.

Customers at Heathrow, Gatwick and Manchester are struggling after problems with the check-in system meant that passengers were unable to check-in online or in person at the airport.

Some short-haul flights are being cancelled as the airline attempts to minimise the disruption to long-haul services, with passengers being invited to rebook for another day. Handy if you've got a 2pm meeting in Zurich today, we're sure. Although not directly affected by the glitch, London City Airport is facing cancellations as a knock-on.

The official line from BA posted on its homepage says: "We are experiencing some systems problems this morning which are affecting check-in and flight departures

"Please check manage my booking for the latest flight information and allow extra time at the airport."

It doesn't give any indication as to what exactly has gone wrong but it appears to be a problem with the way the check-in system interacts with the flight departures system. Some social media users have suggested that pilot data isn't getting to the cockpit either, though we've not had official confirmation of this yet.

BA is currently checking passengers in manually, which is working but taking significantly longer. There also seems to be a disconnect between the information we're getting from BA and what customers are being told at the gate, with some being told the problem is global, something that official statements from BA deny.

BA's recent IT history is less than glowing. In 2017, a supplier issue lead to 75,000 passengers being stranded whilst in 2018 a mega breach led to the company receiving a £183m fine under GDPR legislation.

In fact, BA IT borkage seems to be an annual event with similar events happening at roughly the same time in 2016, 2017 and 2018. Maybe we should all start swapping anniversary cards. μ