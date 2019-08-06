Google pledges to do more upcycling and to ship products carbon-neutrally

UBIQUITOUS SEARCH COMPANY Google has found its green with a series of new pledges to reduce its impact on the planet.

The company has confirmed that it will include recycled materials in all 'Made by Google' branded products including all Pixel and Google Nest devices, as well as their accessories, by 2022. Additionally, it is working on making its shipping carbon-neutral next year.

During an interview with Fast Company, Google said that the process has already begun, with recycled plastic being used to make Chromecasts, whilst the fabric covering of Google Home devices comes from old plastic bottles.

Ivy Ross, head of hardware design for Google explains: "This is something that people want as customers; it's something that people want as Googlers. It aligns to our broader company culture around thinking about the big unsolved problems of our time. So this is something that we feel is the right thing to do. And really the right time to do it."

Google isn't the first of the tech giants to go green. Apple is already using a robot to extract the useful bits from old devices, with Samsung working on something similar. Even Microsoft is working on a way of removing the souls of its customer base for upcycling to improve the meals offered in the Microsoft Executive dining room.

Yeah, alright, perhaps not the last one, but the tech industry is definitely making inroads towards sustainability.

But perhaps the most audacious use of old mobile phones will come at the Toyko Olympics next year, where the medals awarded will all be made from recovered mobile phone materials.

It's worth remembering that European tech firms are obliged to offer recycling for hardware products, and Google is no exception. Thankfully, it's not just doing the bare minimum and so that European requirement is also rolled out in the US. Heck, they'll even send you a return label. μ