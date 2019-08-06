If there's one thing better than a new Nvidia Shield TV device, it's two of them

REMEMBER HOW we told you last month that it was looking increasingly like a new version of the Nvidia Shield TV box was on the way?

Well, if you liked that, what if we told you there were going to be two of em?

The zenith of Android TV devices has been constantly upgraded since it first arrived in 2015 and recently gained Android 9.0 Pie, making it one of the oldest devices in the Android ecosystem to be running an up-to-date version.

The last refresh was in 2017, so it makes sense for Nvidia to be dabbling once again. A new device in the Google Play Console shows a picture of something that looks suspiciously like the Shield, under the code name "mdarcy" and based on the updated t210b01 Tegra X1 SoC, just like the recently-launched Nintendo Switch revision. This is almost certainly the Nvidia Shield 2019, but it isn't alone.

A second device, also clearly marked as being a Shield TV device, this time coded P3430 has been submitted to the FCC. The information is scant, though XDA Developers has suggested it could be a "mini" edition. It appears to have the same Tegra X1 chip variant, but there's not a lot else we can glean at the moment.

All we can really say is that if these devices have gone to FCC and there have been no showstoppers, the devices will be announced and released fairly soon. Who knows, it could be that they'll break cover at IFA in a flurry of flashing lights and leather jackets.

There has been talk for some time about Nvidia making a successor, at least spiritually, to the Shield Tablet which hasn't had an update in years. Neither of these devices are that - which is said to be a Tegra powered 2-in-1 device, but that doesn't rule out it arriving at the same time. μ