Googler documents yet another description of Google's HR dumpster fire

A SOON-TO-BE EX-GOOGLER has gone viral after a memo she sent about her experiences of working for Google as a pregnant woman was leaked.

The memo, entitled "I'm Not Returning to Google after Maternity Leave, and Here is Why" was published on Motherboard and describes a litany of bad practice.

Prior to her own pregnancy, the employee, let's call her Sally, had managed a small team of her own for around 18 months. During that time, her manager had said some fairly unhelpful stuff about a particular member of her team including "the Googler was likely pregnant again and was overly emotional and hard to work with when pregnant".

They went on to tell Sally she should "manage" the member of staff out of the way.

After several more incidents, Sally complained to HR and it seems that it got back to her manager, who spent the next three months tormenting her through "angry chats and emails, vetoed projects… ignoring me during in-person encounters, and public shaming".

Despite three further complaints to HR but nothing was done.

Now expecting her own little Googler, Sally was offered to transfer to a different team but was persuaded to stay by her boss's boss. Things with her manager didn't improve and so she sought another transfer.

When she eventually got a new management position, she was told that she wouldn't be assigned a team until she returned from maternity leave and in the meantime should avoid anything managerial. She was also excluded from management meetings and communications.

Later, she told her new boss about her old boss. Her new boss advised she should let it go "given the seniority level and influence" of the old boss.

After complications during her pregnancy, she was forced to take early maternity leave, but not before her manager talked of a survey she'd read which "debunked the benefits of bed rest" and that she had ignored the same advice during her pregnancy.

She went on to warn Sally that "a management role was no longer guaranteed upon my return from maternity leave and that she supported my interviewing for other roles at Google."

The original email had been seen by 10,000 Googlers before it even got into the public's hands.

Google, which doesn't exactly come off well in leaked emails about HR fails, told Motherboard that "We prohibit retaliation in the workplace and publicly share our very clear policy." μ