Apple might reintroduce Touch ID, but you've got two years to wait

IT'S GOOD NEWS for those of you still mourning the death of Touch ID, as Apple might reintroduce the tech in its, er, 2021 iPhone lineup.

So says noted industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is, via 9to5Mac, who claims Apple will launch an iPhone in two years' time that sports both an in-display fingerprint sensor and Face ID.

Kuo's prediction is based on fingerprint on display (FOD) patents filed by Apple, though he believes technical challenges related to the tech - including power consumption, size of the sensing area, thickness of the sensing module, and the production yield rate of the lamination process - means it's unlikely to show up in iPhones any time soon.

The analyst expects these issues to "significantly improve" in 12-18 months, after which Apple is expected to tap up Qualcomm for a custom ultrasonic sensor, similar to that seen on the Huawei P30 Pro and Galaxy S10, rather than adopting the optical tech on the OnePlus 7 Pro.

This technology, Kuo claims, will be unified to work with Face ID; how they will work together remains unclear, but it will likely add an extra layer of security to Apple's iDevices. In a previous report, Kuo predicted that the Face ID module will also be embedded under the screen in Apple's 2021 iPhones.

If Apple does decide to bring back Touch ID, as Kuo predicts, it could also make an appearance on the Apple Watch. The analyst says a fingerprint sensor placed under the screen of the wrist-worn wearable is one of the ideas that Apple is currently considering, as implementing a Face ID module would obviously compromise the gadget's available screen estate.

Apple's 2021 iPhones are also expected to be the first to sport the firm's in-house 5G modems; next year's iPhones are likely to make use of Qualcomm parts. µ