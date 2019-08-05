Sketchy rumour claims Apple will launch a 5G MacBook next year

APPLE'S 5G IPHONE PLANS may be for 2020, but apparently that might not be the full extent of the company's 5G plans for the year.

A new report from Taiwanese site Digitimes suggests that another Apple 5G-enabled product will be a MacBook of some kind, and it'll be out next year. On one hand, this isn't surprising given plenty of manufacturers have made 4G-enabled laptops exist. But Apple isn't amongst them, which makes jumping straight in with a 5G MacBook a bit of a surprise.

While a MacBook with 5G already sounds like a recipe for the kind of bill that'll make you double-check your bank balance before putting it through, it's likely to be even more than you think. That's because it'll apparently include ceramic antennas rather than metal ones: better reception, but six times as expensive. Ouch.

As Digitimes is currently the only place to have heard news of this development, it's probably best to take it with a pinch of salt for now. But between this and the strong rumour of 5G iPhones next year, it does at least look like Apple isn't going to be too far behind on faster mobile broadband in some way or other.

While you can get a handful of 5G phones right now for silly money on obnoxiously priced contracts, Apple is no stranger to being late to the party with features and holding off into next year might be no bad thing. At the moment, 5G is only available in small pockets of the UK centred around the big cities, where coverage could be generously described as patchy.

Another year might not be dramatically different, of course, but it couldn't exactly go backwards. And hopefully data prices will be approaching normality by then, as well. That'll make you feel slightly better for dropping over a grand on the latest Apple-embossed product, anyway. µ