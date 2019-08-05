Almost half of Chrome extensions have fewer than 10 installs

Even the tumbleweed has had more installs

MOST EXTENSIONS for Google's Chrome browser have few or no installations, with nearly half having less than 10.

The market-leading browser and cult favourite OS currently offers 188,620 extensions, but according to Extension Monitor (via ZDNet), the vast majority have less than a thousand installs amongst the millions of Chrome users.

The figure also includes other Chromium-based browsers, such as Vivaldi (officially), Opera (with a bit of fiddling), the upcoming Microsoft Edge relaunch and open-source Chromium instances.

Just 13 extensions can boast more than 10 million installs: Google Translate, Adobe Acrobat, Tampermonkey, Avast, Adblock Plus, Adblock, uBlock Origin, Pinterest, Webex, Grammarly, Skype, Avast SafePrice and Honey.

Others are getting close - Google Photos is likely to be next to hit the 10m mark, with others in the next ten including LastPass, Hangouts and Amazon Assistant.

The stats have shown that of 1,230,081,087 estimated installs of extensions, half have fewer than 16 installs, 87 per cent have fewer than 1000 and 10 per cent have never been installed at all. Another 13.5 per cent have only been installed once, presumably either by the developer or their mother.

The vast majority of Chrome extensions are free - there are just 16,718 paid extensions and of those 5885 (35 per cent give or take) have never been purchased.

In fact, IE Tab, a compatibility tool, represents almost one-in-three of the paid installs, with the top five paid extensions making up almost half the total.

Does it matter? Yes and no. On one hand, the vast majority of extensions are designed in back bedrooms to fulfil a specific need not being covered elsewhere.

The problem comes with the fact that it could put websites and software companies from throwing a lot of time and effort into building extensions that make a difference. Without those, we could see the whole extension ecosystem begin to wither on the vine.

That said, the arrival of Microsoft Edge powered by Chromium, which the company has confirmed will be supporting extensions out of the box, might give the whole thing the kick up the proverbials it needs.