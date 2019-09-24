OnePlus 7T release date, specs and price: OnePlus confirms handset will ship with Android 10

Everything you need to know about the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro

THE LAUNCH of the OnePlus 7T series is fast approaching, with a European unveiling set for 10 October.

The OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro will be "on steroids" versions of the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro released earlier this year. Expect a 90Hz screen and that it will "showcase the next innovation from OnePlus", a triple-camera array and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855+ chip.

We've rounded up everything we know about the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro below.

Release date

OnePlus has confirmed that the 7T range will make its debut in India on 26 September, followed by a launch in London on 10 October.

The London launch is, as ever, going to be a ticketed event, this time at Magazine, near The O2 in Greenwich, a 3,000 capacity barn.

Price

There's no word yet as to how much the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro will fetch. However, if anything like the OnePlus 7 series, expect pricing to start at £499 and £549, respectively.

Latest news

24/9/19: OnePlus has confirmed that the 7T will be the first phone to ship running Android 10 out of the box.

Experience Android 10 preloaded on the #OnePlus7T, no download required. — OnePlus UK (@OnePlus_UK) September 24, 2019

While the tweet from the firm (above) reveals no further details, it's likely that the handset will offer the same OxygenOS 10 build that's currently rolling out to the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro.

20/9/19: The OnePlus 7T will offer souped-up fast-charging capabilities that'll see it juice-up 23 per cent faster than the OnePlus 7. That's according to, er, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau, who told TechRadar about the incoming Warp Charge 30T tech.

"We believe that Warp Charge 30T offers the best charging solution for real-world usage," Lau said. "You can charge the phone at 23% faster speeds, even while using the device."

"Compared to other charging technology that rely on high voltage, Warp Charge 30T is able fast charge without overheating, even enabling phone users the capability to game while they charge their devices," he added.

19/9/19: The OnePlus 7T has prematurely popped up on Geekbench, confirming that it'll ship with 8GB RAM and Android 10 right out of the box. The handset, listed with the model number HD1903, racked up a single-core score of 791 and a score of 2,855 in multi-core tests; these are slightly higher than the scores obtained by the OnePlus 7, likely given the 7T's upgraded Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC.

18/9/19: OnePlus has spoiled its newly-confirmed 7T launch event by revealing official images of the handset's design. This was no accident, either; OnePlus CEO Pete Lau shared pictures of the design in a post on the company's forum, confirming that the 7T features a circular housing for its triple rear cameras.

"With perfect symmetry from any orientation, a circular design became the natural choice," he wrote. "A circle's rounded edges produce an appealing contrast against the straight lines of a smartphone's rectangular form for a seamless, balanced feel. After going through over fifty design iterations, we think we've landed on something pretty special."

Las has also confirmed that, like the OnePlus 7 before it, the 7T's glass has a matte finish, noting that this time around it has a "smooth matte surface with a brilliant metallic radiance."

29/8/19: A leak has detailed OnePlus' upcoming 7T and 7T Pro smartphones in detail ahead of their rumoured 26 September unveiling.

Just days after OnLeaks released the first high-quality renders of the OnePlus 7T (above), tipster Ishan Agarwal has given us the full skinny on the handset. If legit, expect the lesser-specced 7T to sport a 6.55in Super AMOLED screen with the same 90Hz display rate as the 7T Pro and a "smaller" teardrop notch up top.

Under the hood, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855+ processor will provide the grunt, and will come teamed with 8GB RAM and a choice of 128GB or 256GB built-in storage, and a 3,800mAh battery - slightly larger than the 3,700mAh battery inside the OnePlus 7.

#OnePlus7T and 7T Pro launching on 26 Sep in Delhi

OP7T Info:

-8+128GB & 8+256GB, Frosted Silver & Haze Blue

-6.55" 2K Super AMOLED 90hz Display with Smaller Notch

-SD855+

-3800mAH Battery

-48MP+16MP+12MP Camera, 16MP Front, 960FPS 10 Sec. SlowMo, Wide Angle Video and Nightscape pic.twitter.com/0LWK8uLcG9 — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) August 29, 2019

Around the back, expect a circular camera arrangement comprising 48MP, 16MP and 12MP sensors, which will be cable of shooting slow-motion footage at 960fps and will offer a dedicated Nightscape mode. You'll find a 16MP camera around the front of the device, according to the leak.

The OnePlus 7T, which will be made available in 'Frosted Silver' and 'Haze Blue' models, is expected to make its debut in India on 26 September, before it launches in Europe on 10 October.

20/8/19: The OnePlus 7T Pro will launch at the end of September before going on sale the following month, according to Twitter tipster Max J.

Max, best known for his Samsung leaks, claims the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro successors will make their debut at an event in India on 26 September - the same date OnePlus is expected to show off its so-called OnePlus TV.

26th September India Launch

10th October US/EU Launch

15th October Sale https://t.co/yKxDlzI1O3 — Max J. (@Samsung_News_) August 19, 2019

There reportedly won't be simultaneous events taking place in the US and Europe; Max claims OnePlus won't launch the device outside of India until two weeks later on 10 October.

That's just five days before the OnePlus 7T will go on sale in India, according to the leak. It remains unclear as to when we'll be seeing the handset here in Blighty.

12/8/19: OnePlus' next flagship looks set to debut in just over two months' time.

That's if tipster Max J, best known for his Samsung leaks, is to be believed; he tweeted that the next OnePlus flagship - set to land as the OnePlus 7T Pro - will be announced on 15 October.

While talk of an October release date is hardly surprising given last year's OnePlus 6T arrived in the same month, it's slightly earlier than we were expecting. Last year's "T" flagship was announced on 29 October, before it was released on 6 November.

Max J's tweet doesn't give much else away about the so-called OnePlus 7T Pro, but earlier rumours point to a largely incremental update focused on under-the-hood improvements; expect a Snapdragon 855 CPU and the addition of wireless charging.

5/8/19: Images of what appears to be OnePlus' next handset have surfaced online for the first time.

In-the-wild snaps of the so-called OnePlus 7T Pro have cropped up on SlashLeaks and Weibo, all but confirming that the Chinese firm is planning to release an incremental update to its OnePlus 7 series later this year; likely in October, if previous releases are anything to go by.

The images also appear to confirm that the 7T Pro will look, er, pretty much identical to its predecessor. Though it's suspiciously pictured inside a case that obscures a lot of the handset, it clearly sports the same bezel-free design as the original 7T, no doubt thanks to its motorised pop-up selfie camera.

The only noticeable difference between this supposed OnePlus 7T Pro and the OnePlus 7 Pro is a larger speaker grille at the top of the notch-free device.

Still, OnePlus' incremental 'T' releases rarely introduce any major design changes and are instead focused on under-the-hood improvements. Upgrades could include the addition of Qualcomm's souped-up Snapdragon 855 CPU, for example, and possibly the addition of wireless charging.

Elsewhere, if anything like its predecessor, the 7T Pro will likely ship with Android 9 Pie, 128GB/256GB internal storage, a triple camera setup on its backside, an under-display fingerprint scanner and a 4,000mAh battery.

There's no word on a release date or pricing details, but can see based on the company's previous releases, it's likely to be pricier than the OnePlus 7 Pro; expect the device - if it actually exists - to fetch around £700 here in Blighty. µ