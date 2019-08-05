OnePlus 7T Pro spied in the wild ahead of likely October launch

IMAGES OF WHAT APPEARS to be OnePlus' next handset have surfaced online for the first time.

In-the-wild snaps of the so-called OnePlus 7T Pro have cropped up on SlashLeaks and Weibo, all but confirming that the Chinese firm is planning to release an incremental update to its OnePlus 7 series later this year; likely in October, if previous releases are anything to go by.

The images also appear to confirm that the 7T Pro will look, er, pretty much identical to its predecessor. Though it's suspiciously pictured inside a case that obscures a lot of the handset, it clearly sports the same bezel-free design as the original 7T, no doubt thanks to its motorised pop-up selfie camera.

The only noticeable difference between this supposed OnePlus 7T Pro and the OnePlus 7 Pro is a larger speaker grille at the top of the notch-free device.

Still, OnePlus' incremental 'T' releases rarely introduce any major design changes and are instead focused on under-the-hood improvements. Upgrades could include the addition of Qualcomm's souped-up Snapdragon 855 CPU, for example, and possibly the addition of wireless charging.

Elsewhere, if anything like its predecessor, the 7T Pro will likely ship with Android 9 Pie, 128GB/256GB internal storage, a triple camera setup on its backside, an under-display fingerprint scanner and a 4,000mAh battery.

There's no word on a release date or pricing details, but can see based on the company's previous releases, it's likely to be pricier than the OnePlus 7 Pro; expect the device - if it actually exists - to fetch around £700 here in Blighty. µ