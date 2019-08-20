OnePlus 7T Pro set to make official debut on 26 September

20/8/19: THE ONEPLUS 7T PRO will launch at the end of September before going on sale the following month, according to Twitter tipster Max J.

Max, best known for his Samsung leaks, claims the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro successors will make their debut at an event in India on 26 September - the same date OnePlus is expected to show off its so-called OnePlus TV.

26th September India Launch

10th October US/EU Launch

15th October Sale https://t.co/yKxDlzI1O3 — Max J. (@Samsung_News_) August 19, 2019

There reportedly won't be simultaneous events taking place in the US and Europe; Max claims OnePlus won't launch the device outside of India until two weeks later on 10 October.

That's just five days before the OnePlus 7T will go on sale in India, according to the leak. It remains unclear as to when we'll be seeing the handset here in Blighty.

12/8/19: OnePlus' next flagship looks set to debut in just over two months' time.

That's if tipster Max J, best known for his Samsung leaks, is to be believed; he tweeted that the next OnePlus flagship - set to land as the OnePlus 7T Pro - will be announced on 15 October.

While talk of an October release date is hardly surprising given last year's OnePlus 6T arrived in the same month, it's slightly earlier than we were expecting. Last year's "T" flagship was announced on 29 October, before it was released on 6 November.

Max J's tweet doesn't give much else away about the so-called OnePlus 7T Pro, but earlier rumours point to a largely incremental update focused on under-the-hood improvements; expect a Snapdragon 855 CPU and the addition of wireless charging.

5/8/19: Images of what appears to be OnePlus' next handset have surfaced online for the first time.

In-the-wild snaps of the so-called OnePlus 7T Pro have cropped up on SlashLeaks and Weibo, all but confirming that the Chinese firm is planning to release an incremental update to its OnePlus 7 series later this year; likely in October, if previous releases are anything to go by.

The images also appear to confirm that the 7T Pro will look, er, pretty much identical to its predecessor. Though it's suspiciously pictured inside a case that obscures a lot of the handset, it clearly sports the same bezel-free design as the original 7T, no doubt thanks to its motorised pop-up selfie camera.

The only noticeable difference between this supposed OnePlus 7T Pro and the OnePlus 7 Pro is a larger speaker grille at the top of the notch-free device.

Still, OnePlus' incremental 'T' releases rarely introduce any major design changes and are instead focused on under-the-hood improvements. Upgrades could include the addition of Qualcomm's souped-up Snapdragon 855 CPU, for example, and possibly the addition of wireless charging.

Elsewhere, if anything like its predecessor, the 7T Pro will likely ship with Android 9 Pie, 128GB/256GB internal storage, a triple camera setup on its backside, an under-display fingerprint scanner and a 4,000mAh battery.

There's no word on a release date or pricing details, but can see based on the company's previous releases, it's likely to be pricier than the OnePlus 7 Pro; expect the device - if it actually exists - to fetch around £700 here in Blighty. µ