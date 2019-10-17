OnePlus 7T Pro release date, specs and price: OnePlus 7T series goes on sale

Everything you need to know about the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro

SMARTPHONE UPSTART OnePlus' next-generation OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro handsets are official.

The OnePlus 7T was first shown off on 26 September and arrives as a fully-reworked version of the OnePlus 7 with a 90Hz screen, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC and a triple-camera setup complete with a new Macro Mode and hybrid image stabilisation for video.

OnePlus gave us the full skinny on the 7T Pro in London on 10 October. Unlike the 7T, there are only a few upgrades on offer, including a Snapdragon 855+ chip, a slightly beefier 4,085mAh battery and some new camera software wizardry.

We've rounded up everything you need to know about the OnePlus 7T handsets below. You can also check out our full OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro reviews.

Release date and price

Here in Blighty, the OnePlus 7T series went on sale on 17 September, though the souped-up McLaren Edition launching later on 5 November.

The OnePlus 7T is available for £549, the 7T Pro for £699 and the souped-up McLaren Edition will be available for £799.

Latest news

10/10/19: OnePlus has officially shown off the OnePlus 7T Pro, which packs a Snapdragon 855+ CPU and Warp Charge 30T.

Beyond that, er, not much else is new. The 7T Pro packs the same 6.67in Fluid AMOLED screen as the six-month-old OnePlus 7 Pro, along with an identical design and the same 16MP pop-up selfie camera.

The rear-mounted triple camera setup remains unchanged too, and comprises the same 48MP, 16MP wide-angle and 8MP Telephoto lenses as before. There's some new software trickery, though; like the OnePlus 7T, the 7T Pro boasts a 'Super Macro' mode that enables it to capture detailed shots from 2.5cm away.

Under the hood, the 7T Pro's Snapdragon 855+ CPU - which the chipmaker claims is 15 per cent faster than the 855 - comes teamed with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The battery weighs in at 4,085mAh, slightly larger than the 4,000mAh battery in the 7 Pro, and it can now charge from zero to full in just 30 minutes thanks to OnePlus' new Warp Charge 30T tech.

Elsewhere, the 7T Pro packs a faster in-screen fingerprint sensor, USB-C, dual stereo speakers and OxygenOS based on Android 10.

9/10/19: We're just one day away from the official unveiling of the OnePlus 7T Pro, so of course it's shown up in some official-looking renders (above). Shared by reliable tipster Ishan Agarwal, the renders show off the 7T Pro's rumoured 'Haze Blue" colour option and confirms that it'll sport the same bezel-free screen and triple-camera setup as its OnePlus 7 Pro predecessor.

8/10/19: OnePlus CEO and co-founder Pete Las has confirmed that the company has a 7T Pro McLaren Edition handset on the way. He shared a snapshot of the phone's retail box on Twitter, which all-but-confirms that the special edition 7T Pro will sport a matching carbon fibre pattern and orange accents.

The handset, which will allegedly sport a 6.67in 90Hz screen and Snapdragon 855+ CPU, will likely make its debut in London on Thursday.

26/9/19: OnePlus has officially launched the OnePlus 7T, which boasts a 90Hz screen, Snapdragon 855+ and an all-new triple-camera array.

The main talking point is those new cameras; the new array - which sits inside an unusual-looking protruding circular module - comprises a 48MP main lens with f/1.6 aperture, a 16MP wide-angle lens offering a 117-degree field of view, and a 12MP telephoto lens, which when combined take "DSLR-quality" photos, according to OnePlus.

Photography-wise, there's also a new Macro Mode that you to capture shots from as close as 2.5cm, Nightscape improvements and, for video, a hybrid image stabilisation, which combines optical and electronic image stabilisation to compensate for "unwanted bumps, shakes and jolts".

OnePlus has also been keen to talk up the 7T's screen, which like the OnePlus 7 Pro, offers a 90Hz refresh rate. The display itself measures in at 6.55in, up from 6.41in on the OnePlus 7, and features an FHD+ resolution and a new screen ratio of 20:9. The waterdrop notch is still correct and present, but OnePlus boasts that it's now 31.46 per cent smaller, and the 7T touts an in-display finger sensor that now emits a bright white light rather than a green glow and is supposedly more responsive than the OnePlus 7's scanner.

That's likely thanks to the handset's upgraded guts, as the OnePlus 7T packs Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 855+ processor paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. There's also a 3,800mAh battery, slightly larger than the 7's 3,700mAh offering, which can now charge faster thanks to Warp Charge 30T which, according to OnePlus, is 20 per cent faster than before.

The OnePlus 7T, which will ship running Oxygen OS 10 atop Android 10, features dual stereo speakers, USB-C and a dual-SIM slot. It'll be available in Frosted Silver and Glacier Blue variants at launch.

24/9/19: OnePlus has confirmed that the 7T will be the first phone to ship running Android 10 out of the box.

Experience Android 10 preloaded on the #OnePlus7T, no download required. — OnePlus UK (@OnePlus_UK) September 24, 2019

While the tweet from the firm (above) reveals no further details, it's likely that the handset will offer the same OxygenOS 10 build that's currently rolling out to the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro.

20/9/19: The OnePlus 7T will offer souped-up fast-charging capabilities that'll see it juice-up 23 per cent faster than the OnePlus 7. That's according to, er, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau, who told TechRadar about the incoming Warp Charge 30T tech.

"We believe that Warp Charge 30T offers the best charging solution for real-world usage," Lau said. "You can charge the phone at 23% faster speeds, even while using the device."

"Compared to other charging technology that rely on high voltage, Warp Charge 30T is able fast charge without overheating, even enabling phone users the capability to game while they charge their devices," he added.

19/9/19: The OnePlus 7T has prematurely popped up on Geekbench, confirming that it'll ship with 8GB RAM and Android 10 right out of the box. The handset, listed with the model number HD1903, racked up a single-core score of 791 and a score of 2,855 in multi-core tests; these are slightly higher than the scores obtained by the OnePlus 7, likely given the 7T's upgraded Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC.

18/9/19: OnePlus has spoiled its newly-confirmed 7T launch event by revealing official images of the handset's design. This was no accident, either; OnePlus CEO Pete Lau shared pictures of the design in a post on the company's forum, confirming that the 7T features a circular housing for its triple rear cameras.

"With perfect symmetry from any orientation, a circular design became the natural choice," he wrote. "A circle's rounded edges produce an appealing contrast against the straight lines of a smartphone's rectangular form for a seamless, balanced feel. After going through over fifty design iterations, we think we've landed on something pretty special."

Las has also confirmed that, like the OnePlus 7 before it, the 7T's glass has a matte finish, noting that this time around it has a "smooth matte surface with a brilliant metallic radiance."

29/8/19: A leak has detailed OnePlus' upcoming 7T and 7T Pro smartphones in detail ahead of their rumoured 26 September unveiling.

Just days after OnLeaks released the first high-quality renders of the OnePlus 7T (above), tipster Ishan Agarwal has given us the full skinny on the handset. If legit, expect the lesser-specced 7T to sport a 6.55in Super AMOLED screen with the same 90Hz display rate as the 7T Pro and a "smaller" teardrop notch up top.

Under the hood, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855+ processor will provide the grunt, and will come teamed with 8GB RAM and a choice of 128GB or 256GB built-in storage, and a 3,800mAh battery - slightly larger than the 3,700mAh battery inside the OnePlus 7.

#OnePlus7T and 7T Pro launching on 26 Sep in Delhi

OP7T Info:

-8+128GB & 8+256GB, Frosted Silver & Haze Blue

-6.55" 2K Super AMOLED 90hz Display with Smaller Notch

-SD855+

-3800mAH Battery

-48MP+16MP+12MP Camera, 16MP Front, 960FPS 10 Sec. SlowMo, Wide Angle Video and Nightscape pic.twitter.com/0LWK8uLcG9 — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) August 29, 2019

Around the back, expect a circular camera arrangement comprising 48MP, 16MP and 12MP sensors, which will be cable of shooting slow-motion footage at 960fps and will offer a dedicated Nightscape mode. You'll find a 16MP camera around the front of the device, according to the leak.

The OnePlus 7T, which will be made available in 'Frosted Silver' and 'Haze Blue' models, is expected to make its debut in India on 26 September, before it launches in Europe on 10 October.

20/8/19: The OnePlus 7T Pro will launch at the end of September before going on sale the following month, according to Twitter tipster Max J.

Max, best known for his Samsung leaks, claims the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro successors will make their debut at an event in India on 26 September - the same date OnePlus is expected to show off its so-called OnePlus TV.

26th September India Launch

10th October US/EU Launch

15th October Sale https://t.co/yKxDlzI1O3 — Max J. (@Samsung_News_) August 19, 2019

There reportedly won't be simultaneous events taking place in the US and Europe; Max claims OnePlus won't launch the device outside of India until two weeks later on 10 October.

That's just five days before the OnePlus 7T will go on sale in India, according to the leak. It remains unclear as to when we'll be seeing the handset here in Blighty.

12/8/19: OnePlus' next flagship looks set to debut in just over two months' time.

That's if tipster Max J, best known for his Samsung leaks, is to be believed; he tweeted that the next OnePlus flagship - set to land as the OnePlus 7T Pro - will be announced on 15 October.

While talk of an October release date is hardly surprising given last year's OnePlus 6T arrived in the same month, it's slightly earlier than we were expecting. Last year's "T" flagship was announced on 29 October, before it was released on 6 November.

Max J's tweet doesn't give much else away about the so-called OnePlus 7T Pro, but earlier rumours point to a largely incremental update focused on under-the-hood improvements; expect a Snapdragon 855 CPU and the addition of wireless charging.

5/8/19: Images of what appears to be OnePlus' next handset have surfaced online for the first time.

In-the-wild snaps of the so-called OnePlus 7T Pro have cropped up on SlashLeaks and Weibo, all but confirming that the Chinese firm is planning to release an incremental update to its OnePlus 7 series later this year; likely in October if previous releases are anything to go by.

The images also appear to confirm that the 7T Pro will look, er, pretty much identical to its predecessor. Though it's suspiciously pictured inside a case that obscures a lot of the handset, it clearly sports the same bezel-free design as the original 7T, no doubt thanks to its motorised pop-up selfie camera.

The only noticeable difference between this supposed OnePlus 7T Pro and the OnePlus 7 Pro is a larger speaker grille at the top of the notch-free device.

Still, OnePlus' incremental 'T' releases rarely introduce any major design changes and are instead focused on under-the-hood improvements. Upgrades could include the addition of Qualcomm's souped-up Snapdragon 855 CPU, for example, and possibly the addition of wireless charging.

Elsewhere, if anything like its predecessor, the 7T Pro will likely ship with Android 9 Pie, 128GB/256GB internal storage, a triple camera setup on its backside, an under-display fingerprint scanner and a 4,000mAh battery.

There's no word on a release date or pricing details, but can see based on the company's previous releases, it's likely to be pricier than the OnePlus 7 Pro; expect the device - if it actually exists - to fetch around £700 here in Blighty. µ