THROUGHOUT THE WORLD, if there's one name that's your guarantee of security, privacy and ethical behaviour, it must be Facebook.

Oh, our sides. Only joking, it's still a dumpster fire, "L" and indeed "OL".

Facebook (from Facebook) clearly doesn't see it that way, as it has announced plans to add "from Facebook" to its other products, so you can be sure of who you are dealing with. It's supposed to be a badge of honour, but we can't help feeling that it's more of a threat.

According to sources (hopefully not the same ones who thought it was going to start raining men), Zuck's purchases will be rebranded shortly as "Instagram from Facebook" and "WhatsApp from Facebook" to represent more of an ecosystem than a series of disparate products.

Since first being reported by The Information, the rumour has been informally acknowledged by Facebook executives: "We want to be clearer about the products and services that are part of Facebook (from Facebook),"

You can look at this one of two ways. Either it's a win for transparency, or it's a way of alerting people who have sworn off Facebook (from Facebook) that they might have to delete a couple more apps too.

That's why some sources have suggested that this isn't some grand rebranding exercise, but a compliance exercise ordered by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) which is already hot on big tech's failings right now.

On the other hand, it's already known that Facebook is trying to integrate its products better. The firm recently came in for criticism by the UK Unofficial Ambassador to Israel Home Secretary Priti Patel, over plans to add end-to-end encryption to a unified backend for Messenger (from Facebook), Instagram (from Facebook) and Whatsapp (from Facebook), claiming that they represented an aid to terrorists.

That functionality is due by the end of the year, but the exact date for the rumoured rebrand remains a mystery. All we know is that if we were Zuck (from Facebook), we'd not be doing this unless someone was making us. We'll be interested to see how this one plays out. μ