There's a Mac Book that wants you to own a Windows laptop

WHILST WE'VE all been distracted by Brexit and the rise of bit-part actor Donald Trump, (best known for his unconvincing portrayal of 'Donald Trump' in an episode of Fran Drescher comedy 'The Nanny'), some wars of words have been on hold.

The endless bickering-by-advert that has permeated the rivalry between Microsoft and Apple has been seemingly on hold. But the ceasefire has been unceremoniously broken by Redmond's finest, courtesy of a brand new Mac vs PC tv spot.

Microsoft Australia has managed to find a dude by the name of MacKenzie Book (Mac Book, you see, we'll wait while you restitch your sides) to appear on camera saying that the Surface Laptop 2 is a better machine than an actual Macbook.

The resulting slogan "Mac Book says get a Surface Laptop" (stop, stop, we're laughing so hard it hurts) is a massive burn on Microsoft's arch-rival and could see the start of the next round of bickering.

In the UK, this sort of tit-for-tat dissing of the opposition is a bit alien to us. Ofcom rules are very strict about like-for-like comparisons, meaning that it's very rare for a rival product to be mentioned by name. Even the legendary "I'm a Mac" campaign was watered down when remade for the UK by comedy legends David Mitchell and Robert Webb.

So what's next? Is there a scramble at Apple HQ to find a hereditary peer called Sir Facebook II? We think Mr Zuck will have something to say about that.

In any case, the Mac Book gag is something of a low blow at a time when Microsoft seems to have been getting on a lot better with its rivals. We're hoping that this doesn't escalate into a ‘thing' because the constant bickering was starting to get somewhat tedious. μ