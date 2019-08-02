Microsoft confirms that some users are stuck in Windows 10 S Mode

MICROSOFT HAS ADMITTED that Windows 10 ‘S Mode', its glowing tribute to the original (lame) Surface devices, is, for want of a better expression, borked to bits.

Windows S Mode locks down your computer to apps obtained from the Microsoft Store, which the company argues is better for security. It's also better for Microsoft's stats on how much people are using "tiled" apps.

Anyone who has bought a device that comes in S Mode by default can upgrade to a full version of Windows 10. The method is simply by finding the "Switch out of S Mode" page in the Microsoft Store.

Thing is, it's not working. Users are complaining that clicking on it takes them to a blank screen, effectively trapping their machine in its lobotomised form.

This is particularly frustrating as one of the ways that Microsoft has got people on-side with S Mode is the promise that it'll be easy to switch out of it. Many (many, many) programs haven't got a UWP version of their app available, and so a lack of Win32 apps can severely stunt the usefulness of your machine.

In fact, given that most browsers aren't UWP compliant, thanks to the rather draconian rules Microsoft insists on, there's even a question about whether the glitch represents a breach of competition. After all, Edge works juuuuust fine.

Windows Latest got a statement from Microsoft confirming that it is aware of the problem: "Microsoft is aware that some users are unable to upgrade to Pro Edition or switch out of S mode as a result of this blank page. We are investigating the cause and when a resolution is available the Store will update without any user action necessary."

So yay for that happening. Oh, wait, there's more: "There is no current estimate on when this condition will be resolved."

Ah, bol… μ